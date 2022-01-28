Guna: Rename Shivpuri railway station after Tantya Tope; Guna MP to CM, Railway minister

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna-Shivpuri MP Dr KP Yadav has written to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav demanding that Shivpuri railway station be renamed as Amar Shahid Veer Tantya Tope station.

In the past, Yadav had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded a memorial of Tantya Tope in Shivpuri.

Supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modiís appeal to remember unsung heroes of the country in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Yadav said that the initiative was aimed at apprising the coming generations about the contribution of freedom fighters.

Appreciating Yadav's initiative, the railway department has indicated that such an announcement would be made soon.

