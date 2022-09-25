Guna: Post office deposits turn unsafe; staff swindles over Rs 7 lakh in 8 years, FIR lodged 

FIR | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The staff at post offices misappropriated more than Rs seven lakh of deposits between 2012 - 2019. The money may seem small but it is what common citizens invested in post office savings, the oldest and the largest banking system in the country.

The system serves the investment needs of urban and rural clients through schemes such as savings banks, recurring deposits, time deposits, national savings certificates, Kisan Vikas Patras, public provident fund, monthly income account scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi accounts and senior citizens' savings scheme.

Four deputy post-masters posted at Raghogarh sub-post office allegedly swindled the hard-earned money of 20 people between 2012 and 2019.

Instead of depositing their money in the account, they transferred this money into other accounts. As if this was not enough, they took out fake loans in the name of youth. When the matter came to light, FIR was registered against the four employees under relevant sections of IPC for cheating.

Guna sub-divisional head post office inspector Dheeraj Kumar Saket submitted an application to the Raghogarh police station against employees working in Raghogarh sub-post office for embezzling government money.

Saket informed that Chakresh Kumar Jain, then deputy postmaster at Raghogarh sub-post office has retired from his job. He was posted as deputy postmaster at Raghogarh between November 29, 2018, and October 29, 2019. He along with postal assistant Mukesh Singh Patel embezzled an amount of Rs 2.18 lakh from five accounts.

Similarly, Ajay Kumar Bhagat, who was posted as deputy postmaster from June 28 2016 to June 10 2017, also embezzled money from four accounts. They made a fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 90,000 from these accounts.

YS Kushwaha who was posted as deputy postmaster from 2012 to 2016 and from 2016 to 2019 also embezzled more than Rs four lakh from nine accounts.

Inspector Saket said that out of the four accused involved in the case, two - Chakresh Jain and YS Kushwaha have retired and Mukesh Patel has been terminated from the job after a departmental inquiry. Only Ajay Kumar Bhagat is currently working in the Head Post Office.

Modus operandi

The accused carried out the embezzlement with great cleverness. Even as the passbooks of the depositors showed that the money was deposited in their account in reality it was not so. Similarly, the accused used to fraudulently withdraw the money from the actual depositors' accounts in which the accused did deposit the money.

On the other hand, the accused used the documents submitted by people to open fake accounts to take loans in their names.

How the fraud was revealed

Many of the account holders came to know about the fraud when they went to withdraw their money and were informed that there was no money in their account.

On the other hand, when people started getting calls from financial agencies to repay loan instalments, they came to know about the loan in their names. People who had deposited money to secure the future of their daughters under the Sukanya Yojana also got less in their accounts.

