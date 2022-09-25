Guna: Hindu groups want meat shops to be closed during Navratri

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Hindu organisations on Sunday handed over a memorandum requesting for closure of all meat shops in town during the nine-day period of Shardiya Navratri. The group has also sought the closure of all meat shops in Aron town of Guna district till Dussehra.

Several members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached tehsildar office on Sunday and gave a memorandum. In the memorandum, it was stated that auspicious Shardiya Navratri is starting on Monday, and ends on October 4.

During the nine-day-long festivals, a grand procession of Maa Durga will be organised across various wards, rural areas and Aron town. Meat shops that sell meat in the open hurt the sentiments of devotees and people who are fasting as they abstain from non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

In view of this, there should be a complete ban on the sale of meat in the town. They also pressed their demands for closure of meat shops near Gayatri Temple, Kila Colony streets. Bajrang Dal and VHP threatened to hold demonstrations if their request is not adhered to.

Bajrang Dal District co-convenor Sunil Sharma, block president Rajesh Shastri, block minister Saurabh Rajak, AdarshLodhi and other members of Hindu organisations were also present.