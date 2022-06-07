Guna: No SC/ST voter in 11 reserved panchayats; zero nomination for sarpanch posts, polls could be delayed by six months

Representative Pic |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Panchayat polls in 11 panchayats that fall under Guna, Raghogarh and Chanchoda janpad panchayat could be delayed by six months as not a single nomination was submitted for sarpanch post from these 11 panchayats. According to officials, the election process will be undertaken after six months after the reservation process is done for the second time.

Villagers quoted the recent reservation process behind this situation as they claimed that the panchayats were declared reserved for SC and ST candidates, but not a single voter belongs to either SC or ST category in these villages.

These 11 panchayats are Lakshmanpura, Parsolia, Karodi, Sarsahela, Pereva, Awan, Bairwar of Raghogarh janpad, Pakhriyapura, Khanpura of Chanchoda and Rehpura and Kalechari of Guna janpad panchayat.

Villagers from the Parasolia Gram Panchayat claimed that there is no SC voter in their gram panchayat, but like the last time, this gram panchayat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. Even last time, the Panchayat election was delayed by six months for the same cause.

Besides, Lakshmanpura, Parasoliya Gram Panchayat of Raghogarh district has been reserved for Scheduled Castes and Karodi, Sarsahela, Pareva, Awan and Bairwar Panchayats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, but these panchayats do not have voters of both classes.

In Chanchoda Janpad Panchayat, Pakhriyapura Gram Panchayat is reserved for tribal and Khanpura tribes, voters in these villages also do not belong to this class. In Guna Janpad Panchayat, Rehpura and Kalechari Gram Panchayat reserved for SC also do not have voters of this class.

The villagers have questioned as to why the seats have been reserved for SC-ST even though the villages do not have a single voter of these castes.

at the same time, the district election office says that elections will be held after six months by exclusion, till then the PCO and Secretary will see the work in these panchayats. Officials say that the collectors will declare these panchayats void by exclusion.

Meanwhile, Guna district panchayat CEO Vivek Raghunvashi made it clear that the district collector will appoint a Panchayat Co-ordinator Officer (PCO) of Janpad Panchayat to look after panchayat work.

Raghuvanshi added that new work will not stop in those panchayats in the district in which elections will not be held for six months. The collector will depute the PCO of the Janpad Panchayat. There will be a joint account of the PCO and the secretary and new works of gram panchayats will be looked after.