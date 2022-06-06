Guna: 280.99 quintal moong missing; FIR registered against warehouse managers

FIR (representational Image) |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against two warehouse managers in connection with 280.99 quintals of moong being found less stored for the distribution at primary and secondary schools of the district.

District marketing officer Garima Sengar said that civil supply corporation limited (CSCL), Guna has allocated 3900.26 quintal moong in 8000 bags which were transported to the MPWLC’s Madhusudangarh warehouse No 1 and 4651.25 quintals of moong in 9612 bags transported to JVS godown Kisan warehouse in Madhusudangarh warehouse No 4.

In this way, a total of 8576.26 quintals of moong in 17612 bags were transported to these two warehouses.

Meanwhile, during verification, officials found a difference in the quantity of moong at both warehouses. At MPWLC’s Madhusudangarh warehouse number 1, a total of 90.74 quintals of moong was found less and at JVM godown Kisan warehouse in Madhusudangarh warehouse number 04, officials found 190.25 quintals of moong less. In this way, a total of 280.99 quintals of moong was found less.

Officials prepared panchnama, forwarded a letter to the branch manager of the warehouse corporation and was given just a day to make up for the shortfall. No satisfactory answer was, however, given till June 4.

Following this, an application was submitted to Madhusudangarh police station to lodge an FIR against the concerned persons against the quantity of 71 sacks weighing 280.99 quintals shortage in Madhusudangarh police station.

According to the application, an FIR has been lodged against Rajesh Srivastava, branch manager of Ware House Madhusudangarh and Purushottam Soni, branch manager of JVS Kisan Ware House Madhusudangarh under Section 420 and 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Madhusudangarh police station.