Guna: Mob beats up man on suspicion he was teasing girl; 3, including 2 women, held

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old man was tied and beaten up by a mob in Guna in Madhya Pradesh on Friday on suspicion that he was teasing a girl in the neighbourhood, with a video of the assault going viral on social media soon after, police said.

The incident happened in Nanakhedi area and the mob also included women, an official said, adding that three people have been arrested.

"Sachendra Sahu, Durgesh Sahu, Jagdish Sahu, Sandhya Sahu, Rajkumari Sahu and others stormed into the house of Ajay Dhakad, dragged him out, tied him and beat him with sticks," Guna Superintendent of Police Rajiv Mishra said.

After the video of the incident went viral, Cantonment police registered a case and arrested three people, including two women, the SP said.

"We arrested Sachendra Sahu, Sandhya Sahu and Rajkumari Sahu. Police teams are looking out for the other seven accused. Dhakad was booked in March last year for allegedly teasing a girl, whose family suspected that he was stalking her again," he said.

He said Dhakad's wife and son pleaded for mercy but the mob refused to pay heed.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:10 AM IST