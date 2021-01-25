GUNA: Mehul Krishnani secures first place in Asian qualification for World Indoor Rowing Championship

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mehul Krishnani has brought laurels to the town after securing first place in Asian qualification for World Indoor Rowing Championship held in Upper Lake in Bhopal on Sunday.

Rowing player Mehul Krishnani won a gold medal in Under-19 men’s 500 metre event by finishing it in 01: 25.4 seconds and 2,000 metres in 06: 21.2 seconds. Mehul, grandson of Aruna Devi and Laxman Das Krishnani and son of Poonam Krishnani and Anand Krishnani, participated in the competition organised from Hong Kong through virtual medium. After studying up to class 10 in Guna, Mehul took admission in Bhopal-based MP Water Sports Academy.

Here, Mehul created history by winning four gold and three silver medals at the national level contest recently. Besides Mehul, Khushpreet Kaur from the same Academy has qualified for World Virtual Rowing Championship, which will also be held virtually. For the first time, a virtual qualifying championship was organised for rowing.

Earlier, during the event held on Sunday virtually, players from across Asia took part in the championship virtually. Modern equipment with high-speed internet was installed for live telecast to ensure participation of players in this competition by the State Sports Department.

Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia has expressed happiness over the selection of two players for the world championship. She congratulated both the players and their coach Captain Bhageerath Singh. Director of department of sports and youth welfare Pawan Jain met the players and said that it is a matter of pride that two players of Madhya Pradesh will represent Asia in the World Rowing Championship.