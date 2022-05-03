Guna: Man gets six-month jail in cheque bounce case

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Court of first-class judicial magistrate Ankit Bhujang sentenced a man for six months and slapped a penalty in connection with a cheque bounce case in Guna.

Counsel for the petitioner, advocate Avdesh Maheshwari informed that the court sentenced six-month jail to Rajkumar Ahirwar and fine upto nine percent interest on Rs 1 Lakh amount which he was supposed to pay his client in 2016.

Maheshwari added that Rajkumar Ahirwar, a resident of Tillikheda, under Dharmawad police station limit in Guna district took Rs 1 Lakh as a loan from Dharmaraj Gill in 2016 and promised him that he would return the amount. Nonetheless, a month after Rajkumar started making excuses whenever Dharmaraj asked him to return his money. After a frequent request, Rajkumar handed him a cheque of Rs one lakh.

Meanwhile, the bank dishonoured this cheque mentioning that the payee account did not have enough money. Following which, Dharmaraj approached the court and filed a petition against Rajkumar.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 03:57 PM IST