Guna: Man booked for black-marketing of fertilisers

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Representative Pic |
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been booked for black marketing of fertilisers.

As per case details, a vehicle (carrying registration number MP 09 HH 2517) was ferrying urea fertilizer from NFL, Vijaypur to Markfed godown in Guna. Meanwhile, the accused Mukesh Kushwaha, a resident of Barkheda village under Chachoda Police Station limits sold 19 of these sacks.

He was booked under relevant provisions of the Essential Commodities Act.

District collector Frank Noble A and superintendent of police Pankaj Shrivastav have instructed that appropriate action should be taken to curb black-marketing, hoarding and smuggling of subsidised fertilisers across the district.

The collector has also said that action against guilty persons in connection with black-marketing or hoarding of fertilisers would continue under the Essential Commodities Act.

article-image

