Bhopal: RSS women’s wing to take out path sanchalan in city

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS women’s wing members will take out a path-sanchalan on Sunday. RSS (Maha-Vidyalayeen Pramukh) Rohit Pandey, while talking to Free Press said, ‘On Sunday, RSS will take out the path-sanchalan from Minal Residency. It is for the first time that women will take out path sanchalan.’

In this, volunteers in full uniform will participate and join RSS path sanchalan. Starting from Gate No 1 of Minal Residency from 3 pm, this movement will end at 4:30 pm at Patanjali Yog Kendra, Bharat Nagar. During this, “Matrishakti” will pass through Durgesh Vihar, Naingiri, Khedapati Temple, Satchidanand Nagar, etc. The sevikas joining the path sanchalan will get the guidance of Bharati Didi, the provincial co-worker of the committee.

In this path sanchalan, the women volunteers will come out with full “Ghosh” and “Vanshi”. In this event, more than 100 participants from 5 districts under Bhopal jurisdiction will participate. The Rashtra Sevika Samiti was established with the objective of creating awareness of women power, uniting them and putting them in the work of nation building. From time to time, sevikas organised such events. This event is going to be organised by Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bhopal for the organised power demonstration after Shakti Parv Vijayadashami.

Read Also Bhopal: Adulterated mawa worth Rs 75L seized