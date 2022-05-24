Guna: Lokayukta team raids doctor’s residences

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Following the complaint of disproportionate assets against assistant ophthalmologist Krishna Pal Singh Raghuvanshi, a Lokayukta team carried out simultaneous raids at his native residence located in Ghatavada village and his house located in front of Akashwani Centre in Guna on Tuesday morning.

The action has been taken under the leadership of Lokayukta DSP Praduman Parashar and DSP Yogesh Kriplani.

Raghuwanshi is currently posted as an assistant ophthalmologist at Civil Hospital, Aaron in the Guna district. He is in-charge of the patient welfare committee.

Prior to this, he was in charge of BPM. Apart from this, he has also been in-charge of Maternity Assistance Scheme (till April 2018) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (2006-09). It has been alleged that there has been embezzlement of funds in ASHA recruitment and in other avenues, further investigation is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:55 PM IST