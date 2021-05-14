Guna: Jyotiraditya Scindia seeks Centre’s nod for oxygen plant through Gail Ltd in district hospital

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP KP Yadav on Thursday requested union minister Dharmendra Pradhan that they wish to set up an oxygen plant in the district hospital here through Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail Ltd).

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP KP Yadav have written separate letters in which they said that apart from Guna, citizens of Ashoknagar and Rajgarh districts will also benefit from oxygen plant. Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia has also pushed the matter.

Meanwhile, district administration has appealed to citizens to stay at home during corona curfew and janata curfew. In case of health related problem, one can contact control room set up in all municipalities and tehsils. Gram Panchayat Secretaries can also be contacted.

On Thursday, spot fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on Shyam Dairy for not maintaining social distancing. A challan of Rs 5,000 was issued to Shyam Dairy owner for flouting social distancing. It is located on Haat Road. Action was taken by a team led by anti-encroachment squad incharge Amit Kumar.