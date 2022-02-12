Guna: Jan Shikshan Kendra’s assistant program officer caught red-handed for accepting bribe

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police arrested an assistant program officer (APO) of NGO Jan Shikshan Kendra in Hirabagh of Guna for demanding commission against release of Prime Minister's Skill Development Corporation fund for trainers. Police arrested APO Chandralekha Thakur, 50, red-handed with the money. She was booked under Section 420 (cheating) and 409 (breach of trust) of the IPC.

On February 10, complainant Pooja Sen (30) of Banskhedi, Guna and Krishna Jatav (29) submitted an application claiming that they were trainers at Jan Shikshan Kendra since 2000 and were imparting training of beauty parlour, sewing and other skill development to the trainees.

The duo said that the centre was being run by Prashant Vyas. Chandralekha Thakur was the APO and other staff included Abid Khan, Ram Sagar, Raju alias Kalu Patelia. The duo in their complaint said that the centre was funded by the Prime Minister's Skill Development Corporation.

The duo further said that the training period of a batch of 20 women was four months. Hence, 60 women undergo training in three batches in a year. Centre received Rs 18,000 from Prime Minister's Skill Development Corporation for a trainer and they had run three batches in four months from September to December.

Pooja and Krishna said that they received Rs 53,580 each in their accounts from the Prime Minister's Skill Development Corporation. Later, Chandralekha Thakur asked them to withdraw money credited into their accounts. She said that after deducting her commission, she would pay their salaries.

On receiving the complaint, the police recorded statements of the complainants and launched an investigation. Pooja Sen withdrew Rs 33,500 from her account and took the money to Chandralekha Thakur. As soon Pooja came out of Chandralekha Thakur’s room after giving the money, a police team entered the office and caught her with Rs 33,500 which Pooja had given to her. Police arrested APO and a case was registered against her.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:09 PM IST