Guna: Install biometric machines for staff in 7 days, orders Collector

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held here at Collectorate Assembly on Wednesday under chairmanship of Collector Frank Noble, who reviewed the progress of works of different departments.

During the meeting, he directed the concerned departments to install biometric machines in their respective offices within a time span of seven days in view of timely attendance of employees.

While reviewing CM helpline complaints, he directed that all pending cases in agriculture, social justice, health and various other departments for more than 100 days now, be solved satisfactorily. He also directed officials to review preparations underway for a mega employment fair which is going to be held on March 29, 2022 to mark Employment day.

While reviewing fair price shops, he directed all nodal officers to inspect PDS shops on a regular basis to avoid any mishap. Giving information on vaccination among 12-14 year age group he said Corbevax vaccines would be administered to Around 56 thousand children in this age group.

Additional Collector Aditya, Chief Executive Officer, District Panchayat Vivek Raghuwanshi, Sub-Divisional Officer Virendra Singh Baghel, Deputy Collector RB Sindoskar, Deputy Director Social Justice BK Mathur, Chief Medical Officer and other concerned department officers were also present.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 10:16 PM IST