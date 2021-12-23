Guna: Hostel girls accuse biology teacher of sexual harassment

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna district witnessed a shocking incident after some girls staying at the government hostel and studying at the Model School accused their biology teacher of sexual harassment. They lodged their complaint with the hostel superintendent, who informed the district education officer (DEO), and, subsequently, the matter was forwarded to the office of the Commissioner of Public Education Directorate.

The teacher against whom allegations have been levelled claimed that he was unaware of this and was ready to reply to all charges if allowed.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the teacher and registered a case against him.

According to information, a couple of days ago, many of the students, in their complaint to the hostel superintendent, alleged that their biology teacher, Pradeep Solanki, taught only the ìreproductionî chapter again and again. They added that he showed them obscene videos on the pretext of study material. When the students protested, the teachers said it would be useful to them in future.

A student also alleged that the teacher never taught in class, but took more classes in the biology lab. One day, when she went to fetch her practical copy with her friend, Solanki grabbed her and tried to molest her. The girl barely escaped from his clutches and ran away.

The girls claimed that, several times, they had warned him that they would complain against him, but he had replied that he was going to become the principal of the school and nothing could deter him. Fed up with his harassment, the girls complained in writing to the hostel superintendent, who, in turn, forwarded it to the DEOís office seeking senior officialsí intervention in the matter.

When contacted, Guna district education officer (DEO) Chandrashekhar Sisodia said the case had been forwarded to the office of the Commissioner of Public Education Directorate. The letter proposed that action be taken against the teacher and that he be suspended.

In the matter, teacher Solanki says that he has no such information. If he is asked for an answer, he will present his answer.

