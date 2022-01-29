Guna: Government land worth Rs 4 cr freed from land sharks

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Acting against land mafia, Guna administration on Friday demolished illegal constructions on government land worth Rs 4 crore near Nanakhedi Mandi.

Under the leadership of sub-divisional officer Rajiv Kumar Shukla, 5,200 sq ft government land near Nanakhedi Mandi area was freed from encroachment by a joint team of police and administration.

An illegal building on government land constructed by land mafia Dharmaswaroop Lodha was demolished and the land handed over to Mandi Committee, Krishi Upaj Mandi, Guna.

Tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan Sharma said that land mafia had made concrete construction on land.

The administration had registered a case against relevant sections of the IPC against the land mafia. On Friday, the land was freed from land mafia and handed over to Secretary of Mandi Committee, Krishi Upaj Mandi.

The drive was launched after CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed local administration to launch drive against land mafia to remove encroachments from government land. The eviction drive would continue to free government land from encroachment.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 09:14 PM IST