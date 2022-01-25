Guna: Sextortion gang busted, six held

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Two minors among six members of a gang were arrested after a sextortion gang was busted in Guna on Saturday.

Guna police said that two complainants have alleged that the accused blackmail them by making their videos on a dating and video chatting app named 'Blued'. The app aims to connect individuals who are interested in same sex relationships. It has a an international following an has been downloaded after more than 10 million worldwide.

Complainants alleged that the accused have snatched a gold chain from one of them. They alleged extortion from many youths. In Raghogarh, the accused had trapped a young man and extorted Rs 50,000, alleged the duo.

Police caught 6 members of the gang from Guna and only one of them is a transgender. Two alleged accused are minors. The remaining four accused are Bunty Kewat, 20, Tikam Sahu, 21, Aniket Rajak, 19, and Neeraj Rathore, 29.

MODUS OPERANDI

Guna superintendent of police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that this is the first such case in the state. The alleged accused used to create profiles on this app to fix a date with gay youths in secluded places. They used to shoot videos of their victims to blackmail them. They used to extort money by threatening to make the video viral.

The gang used to keep an eye on gay youths around them. The alleged accused use to target the ones who use to create profiles on the app.

The arrested accused are jobless and are not educated. Most of them are only 12th pass, SP Mishra said.

ABOUT THE APP

There is an app called 'Blued' on the Play Store. This app is made for GAY community for dating and video call. This app has more than 10 million subscribers worldwide. It is written in the description of this app that through the app you can contact more than 50 million homosexuals around the globe.

USED TO CHEAT LIKE THIS

By installing this app, as soon as a person used to create his ID, his location is visible to the people registered on the app. People come in contact with each other only with the help of that location. Blackmailers took advantage of this.

Those who login on the app used to contact the people of their area and call them to meet them at a secluded place. Their relations were made with them and their videos were made. Then the blackmailing game started. Money was sought by blackmailing through the same video.

