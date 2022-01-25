Guna: Gang involved in ‘sextortion’ through Gay App falls into police dragnet

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested six persons including two minors involved in ‘sextortion’ through a gay dating and chatting App in Guna.

The gang came to fore on Saturday after two persons approached police and lodged a complaint about blackmailing.

The complainant told the police that they had created Ids on a Gay dating and chatting App named ‘Blued’. Soon, some members of the gang approached them and invited them to a deserted place.

The gang members made physical relations with them and also recorded videos. Later, the gang members started blackmailing them.

One of the complainants claimed that gang members had snatched a gold chain from him, besides extorting money.

According to information, the Blued app is one of popular gay dating and chatting apps and has been downloaded by more than 10 million across the world.

Superintendent of Police, Guna, Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that this was the first such case in the state.

“The modus operandi of the accused was that they would make profile on this app and keep watch on Gays around them. They would start chatting with targets and would invite them. They would record videos and start blackmailing,” Mishra said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Bunty Kewat, 20, Tikam Sahu, 21, Aniket Rajak, 19, Neeraj Rathore, 29 and two minors.

Police sources said that gang members had recently trapped a youth from Raghogarh and extorted Rs 50,000 from him.

