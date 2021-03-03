Guna: Ensure effective implementation of vaccination, collector tells health officers

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The meeting of District Task Force set up for Covid vaccination was held here on Tuesday. District collector Kumar Purushottam asked officials to make a strategy for effective implementation of second phase of vaccination and ensure participation of private hospitals. He issued the directives to chief health and medical officer, civil surgeon, assistant superintendent of district hospital and district vaccination officer.

He asked official to ensure effective implementation of second phase of vaccination so that people with co-morbidities are also vaccinated. The arrangements at the vaccination centres should be adequate, he added.

“People who come for vaccination should be able to sit comfortably, they should get necessary information about the vaccination. Drinking water should also be made available,” Purushottam told officials. He said help of employment assistants, panchayat secretaries, and Aanganwadi workers should be taken to motivate people for vaccination.

The collector asked officers to invite dharma gurus, directors of private hospitals and office bearers of social organisations and voluntary organisations in the next meeting.

District vaccination officer Dr Anil Winchurkar made a power point presentation on the vaccination programme. He said there will be arrangements for vaccination at sub health centres too.