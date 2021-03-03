Karnataka minister takes COVID-19 vaccine at home, triggers controversy

Videos of Patil proudly sitting on a king-sized chair and taking the jab at home went viral on social media, prompting the Union Health Ministry to slam the minister. The ministry said it was a violation of protocol and has sought a report from the state government.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and others, including BJP leaders, flayed Patil and said such VVIP vaccinations violated the Epidemics Act.

Patil, 64, and his wife took the vaccine at his Hirekerur residence in Haveri district, on the second day of the vaccination drive to cover people aged above 60 and 45 plus with co-morbidities.

The Agriculture Minister had no explanation to offer except that the whole issue was being blown out of proportion.

Sources close to the minister said he should have known the rules, if not, the hospital and government doctors should have refused to send the vaccine home delivered. The hospital and doctors too are equally at fault.