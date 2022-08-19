Guna: Cross-voting in local body polls, says BJP mulls action

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Despite being short of a majority after the election, the Congress succeeded in ensuring cross-voting from a few BJP members and won the post of president and vice president in Municipality elections.

BJP candidate Sunita Raghuwanshi secured 9 votes while Congress candidate Savita Arvind Gupta secured 13 votes in the election for the post of president. Taking the matter seriously, BJP has been mulling action against the members for cross-voting.

The dispute led to the annulment of the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected candidates. The newly elected president reached Delhi along with other members to seek blessings from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, although Scindia has expressed displeasure over the cross-voting.

