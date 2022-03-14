Guna: Cow owner imprisoned for a day, fined Rs 3,000 for negligence

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The Court of Judicial Magistrate Amogh Agarwal sentenced a cow owner to imprisonment till the court proceedings of the day ended and imposed a penalty of Rs 3,000 on him for leaving his cow wandering on the road. This act of negligence on the part of the cow owner had resulted in the complainant's daughter spending time in an ICU.

Often, cow owners leave the animal on roads after extracting milk due to which many a time the passers-by have been injured after being hit by stray or domestic cattle. The injured often do not complain about the incident but in this case, the father of a girl injured after being hit by a cow, approached the civil court.

Assistant media cell in-charge Mayank Bharadwaj said that Khushi Bhaderia, the daughter of the complainant Laxman Bhaderia was sitting outside her house when Raja Jainís cow picked her up with the horns and threw her on the ground due to which she fainted at around 5:00 pm on July 25, 2016. She was rushed to the Sahyog Hospital and admitted to the ICU. She had undergone CT Scan, Sonography and other medical tests for several days.

Jain had been negligent in his duty towards his cow and left it unattended on the road which threatened the life of the complainant's daughter. Bhaderia had lodged a complaint at the police station and a case was registered against Jain under Section 289 of the Indian Penal Code.

