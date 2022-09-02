Guna: Congress boycotts oath ceremony of Madhusudangarh City Council

Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The oath-taking ceremony of the Madhusudangarh city council was boycotted by the city Congress on Friday. According to information, the Congress councillors boycotted the swearing-in ceremony due to the absence of the name of the regional MLA in the invitation letter. Along with this, neither district panchayat president Arvind Dhakad attended the programme nor BJP district president Gajendra Sikarwar because of non-compliance of the protocol. Congress leaders said that the CMO of the city council has insulted the regional MLA and the party.

However, the swearing-in programme of the president, vice president, and councillor of the newly formed Municipal Council of Madhusudangarh was successfully held at Anand Shree Garden, Bhopal Road. Addressing the programme, Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia criticised the former Congress MLA Laxman Singh of Chanchoda for not converting the area into a district. After the programme, in response to the questions asked by the journalists regarding the invitation card blunder, minister Sisodia said that those who had violated the protocol will be investigated soon. In this order, the collector has been informed about the non-compliance of the protocol. Along with this, the commissioner has also been asked to issue a show cause notice to the guilty.