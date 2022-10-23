Guna: Bus going from Surat to Kanpur overturns near Guna, 5 critical

Guna(Madhya Pradesh): More than two dozen passengers were injured after a passenger bus going from Surat, Gujarat to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh overturned on the outskirt of Guna town on Sunday.

The condition of five persons is said to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Cantt police informed.

Police informed that over 150 people going home to celebrate Diwali, mostly labourers were packed like sardines, in the bus with a capacity to accommodate only 52 passengers.

Some of the passengers, who escaped unhurt in the accident informed that when the bus crossed Guna by-pass and was heading towards the Vivek Petrol Pump, the driver attempted to save one of the motorcyclists moving ahead of the bus. He failed to control the bus in his attempt and the bus went off the road and overturned.

The bus had left from Surat on Sunday morning. Bus passengers claimed that at that time there were 100 passengers in the bus and 50 more passengers from aother bus were also accommodated in the bus en route.

According to the passengers, they had their breakfast near the toll booth on the outskirt of Guna where the driver too ate food and also consumed alcohol, they claimed. After this, the bus barely covered 10 to 15 kilometres before it overturned.

After the incident, tehsildar Siddharth Bhushan rushed to the spot along with the rescue team. SDM Virendra Singh Baghel, also took care of the injured and admitted them to the district hospital for treatment. At the same time, the administration arranged another bus and sent the unhurt passengers or those with minor injuries to their native place.