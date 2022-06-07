e-Paper Get App

Guna: All-women team to run Sungayai gram panchayat; to get Rs 15 lakh as incentive under state govt scheme

According to villagers, the post of janpad president as well as two wards of Hila panchayats had been reserved for women. Women are likely to dominate in Aron area in the Panchayat elections.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up a perfect example of equality and women empowerment before others, Guna district’s gram panchayat of Sungayai village under Aron area will have a woman sarpanch and 12 women panchayat members running the village, for the first time.

All voters of the village have collectively decided to elect the sarpanch, and the whole of Panchayat unopposed, consisting of women members and would receive incentives from the state government.

The State government has announced that Rs 15 lakh would be given to gram panchayats that elect women panch and sarpanch unopposed.

The post of Sarpanch and Panch is reserved for general category women in Sungayai panchayat. The elected Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat Lalita Singh Rajput along with 12 Pach have been elected unopposed.

article-image

