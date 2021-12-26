Guna: 30 rescued from bonded labour

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Guna police rescued as many 30 bounded labourers from Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh Bandhua Mukti Morcha, Guna district president Shashi Ahirwar has lodged a complaint with Guna police alleging 30 labourers from different villages of Guna district are being held captive at Gorambe village of Kagal tehsil of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

Ahirwar claimed that contractor Sagar Yadav is holding the labourers in an inhuman condition and forcing them to work overtime without giving them proper wages and sufficient food.

Ahirwar shared the information with the Central Office of Bandhua Mukti Morcha in New Delhi.

Bandhua Mukti Morcha worker Sonu Tomar approached the district officer of Kolhapur district. Subsequently district magistrate ordered the SDM of Kagal taluka tehsil to take action.

A team of local administration and police team reached the spot and found that labourers from Guna were held as bonded labour.

The labourers alleged that they were sent to their native places without payment of their due wages although the tehsildar has assured them that the contractor will make full payments to the labourers.

Ahirwar and Tomar demanded that action should be taken against the contractor Sagar Yadav under Bonded Labour Abolition Act 1976 and Scheduled Castes and Tribes Act 1989, Minimum Wages Act 1948 and Inter-State Migrate Work Act 1979.

Rescue operations

Incidents of bonded labourers are rampant in the state. Only a couple of days back, 18 labourers from Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh were rescued from Solapur district of Maharashtra. Thirty one labourers from Guna district including many women were rescued from Idapura village in Pune of Maharashtra about a couple of weeks back.

People of Sahriya tribe and villages under Dharnawad police station limit in Guna district are targets of such contractors.

Rescued labourers said that contractor Yadav often beats and abuses them and does not give them any wages. They added that they have no option of employment at their native places so they are forced to travel other places.

Sometimes they get good wages and living conditions, but mostly they meet contractors like Sagar Yadav, who exploit them.

Recent cases

Date District Labourers rescued Location

Dec 9 Guna 31 including women Pune, Maha

Dec 24 Burhanpur 18 rescued Solapur, Maha

Dec 26 Guna 30 rescued Kolhapur, Mah0061

