Guna: 2013 police exam impersonator arrested

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested an impersonator-Giriraj Rawat - who had given the 2013 police constable cadre recruitment examination, in place of his brother -Vijay Rawat- who is still absconding.

Bhopal police headquarters had scrutinised the documents of the candidate Vijay Singh Rawat of Morena selected in the recruitment examination conducted by Vyapam, due to the discrepancy in the signature, handwriting and difference in the photo printed on the mark sheet.

The probe revealed that some other person had sat in the exam in place of Vijay. Cantt police registered a case against Vijay Rawat under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (d)/4 of the MP Recognised Examinations Act, 1937 on February 14, 2020, on the directions of the Bhopal police.

The accused Rawat had been absconding since then. When a police team reached Morena to search for the absconding accused they did not find Vijay there. However, his younger brother Giriraj Rawat was in the house and his appearance matched exactly with the photo printed on the police examination admit card. On being questioned, Giriraj confessed to have appeared for the examination in place of his elder brother Vijay Rawat in 2013. The police arrested Giriraj Rawat, 24, while the search for the main accused Vijay Rawat is still on.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:55 PM IST