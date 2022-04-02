Gudi Padwa Celebration: Maharaja Bhoj Foundation hosts Surya arghya programme

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaj Bhoj Foundation hosted the annual Surya arghya puja programme on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa at Dhar fort on Saturday.

A large number of members attended the programme to offer arghya and worship theSun God, which started at 6:20 am. All the participants wished each other.

The chief guests were Dhar MLA Neena Verma, Hindu Jagran Manch province president Ashish Basu and the special guest was Dhar municipal vice-president Kalicharan Sonwania.

After the Surya arghya, all the guests worshipped Bharat Mata and Dharnath. After that, the saffron flag was hoisted and the flag worshipped.

Maharaja Bhoj Foundation president Deepak Birkar welcome all the guests and the participants. Chief guest Neena Verma in her address said that the work of preserving culture is being done by the organisation by organising the programme every year. Itís an inspiration to all and we are all celebrating collectively.

Congratulations to Maharaja Bhoj Foundation for this, Verma also wished all the residents.

Hindu Jagran Manch province president Ashish Basu and Dhar municipal vice-president Kalicharan Sonwania also addressed the occasion.

Bulk milk cooler inaugurated at Nisarpur

The state's animal husbandry and dairy minister Prem Singh Patel visited Nisarpur area on Saturday and inaugurated the bulk milk cooler (BMC) machine at the milk producer's cooperative society.

In his speech, Patel said that today is a very good occasion as the BMC machine has been started on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa today, which will benefit milch farmers of the area.

The demand for land for the Milk Producer Cooperative Society building will be fulfilled soon, he said.

It was told in the program that the cost of this BMC is Rs 6.5 lakh which has been received from the grant. The capacity of the machine is one thousand litres. On this occasion, district panchayat member Virendra Singh Baghel and other public representatives and farmers were present.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:18 PM IST