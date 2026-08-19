Guard Foils Suspected Abduction Of 8-Year-Old Girl From MP's Neemuch District Hospital | Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A security guard foiled an attempt to take an eight-year-old girl from the district hospital’s trauma centre after noticing a suspicious man leading her downstairs on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10.15 pm and was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. Police are examining the footage to identify and trace the suspect.

According to reports, the suspect had been sitting in the medical ward on the upper floor of the trauma centre. He allegedly spoke to the girl and told her that her parents had gone downstairs before taking her with him.

A hospital security guard noticed the suspect’s movements and approached him. On seeing the guard, the man abandoned the girl and fled. The girl was safely reunited with her family.

Her mother said she had briefly left the ward to check on a woman in a nearby bed when the suspect approached the child.

Civil surgeon Dr Mahendra Patil reached the trauma centre after being informed and spoke to hospital staff and the girl’s family. The Cantonment Police was alerted and a police team questioned the girl and her relatives.

SHO Saurabh Sharma said police had received information about an attempted kidnapping at the district hospital.

He said CCTV recordings were being examined to track the suspect’s movements and determine the direction in which he fled. Further investigation is under way. Hospital management also began reviewing CCTV recordings from premises.