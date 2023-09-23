GSTAT Bench Is Possible In City: GST Council Officials

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): GST officials are ready to consider any new proposal of the State Government regarding setting up of a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal in the city also. However, they have suggested that the Bhopal bench can sit three days each in Indore and Bhopal or a circuit bench of Bhopal bench made up of two members can be opened in the city.

These suggestions were given to MP Shankar Lalwani during his meeting with officials in New Delhi on Thursday on the sideline of the Lok Sabha session. Lalwani briefed the officials about the anger building up among the city’s traders, industrialists and tax consultants on setting up of the bench of GSTAT of the State only in Bhopal, depriving the city of its right. State GST Commsioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav too joined the discussion telephonically.

Later, Lalwani informed this correspondent that the Council officials have said that if the State Government sends a proposal for setting up another bench in Indore, it can also be considered in the next meeting of the GST Council. Lalwani said that now we shall take a decision after talking to all the stakeholders in the city.