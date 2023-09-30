GSTAT Bench In Indore: Shivraj Promises To Send Letter To GOI

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has supported the demand for setting-up of a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal in the city and has assured that a recommendation letter in this regard will be sent by the State Government as soon as possible to the Central Government.

CM Chouhan gave this assurance to a delegation of the ‘Committee of the GST Tribunal at Indore’ which met him in the city on the sidelines of the programme organised to give away the awards of the best Smart Cities under the aegis of President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday at Brilliant Convention Centre. The delegation under the leadership of Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who is also the patron of the ‘Committee of the GST Tribunal at Indore’ gave a memorandum to the CM, demanding that the State Government write a letter of recommendation to the Central Government for setting up a bench of GST Tribunal in the city. Abhay Sharma of the committee informed that the CM agreed with our demand and assured to send the recommendation as soon as possible to the Central Government.

MP Lalwani writes letter to CM

On the other, MP Shankar Lalwani also made efforts on this issue on Friday. He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. In the letter, Lalwani informed the CM that he had talks with officials of the GST Council a few days ago, who gave some suggestions. Accordingly, the setting up of a bench of GSTAT in the city is possible along with Bhopal. The appointment of two members each at both places is possible to roll out the bench in both cities, alternatively, the sitting of the bench is possible 3 days each in both ities. But it requires a recommendation letter from the State Government. Lalwani requested the CM to act accordingly.