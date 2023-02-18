Gruesome murder: Beheaded body of woman found in cave

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, the beheaded body of a woman was found in a pit near the Indore-Khandwa Road on Saturday. The body was wrapped in a blanket and as it was highly decomposed, it is believed that she was killed and the head severed and then the torso was dumped there a few days ago. The police could not zero in on the severed head till this report was filed.

Simrol police station in-charge, RNS Bhadoriya, said information about the torso was received around 11 am. The police reached the spot near Ahilya Pathar and found the body in a cave near the Indore-Khandwa Road. The woman is believed to be around 30 years old.

The body was decomposed and the police believed that it was dumped there in the dead of the night three to four days ago. The torso was draped in a printed kurti and pink salwar. Police said that the photo of the body was shown to the villagers but they could not identify. It is believed that she was not a local resident.

Describing the modus operandi, the police said after killing her, the killers did not stop at that and also severed the head so that the body could not be identified.

The police also searched the area in a radius of about 100 metres from the spot but the head could not be traced.

Information being pieced together

On the basis of the photo of the body, cops are trying to piece together the evidence to solve the puzzle. The photo of the torso has been circulated at nearby police stations.

The body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the exact reason for the death. A probe has been initiated and cops are also looking into a love affair or an extra-marital affair which may have triggered the gruesome death.

