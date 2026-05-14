GRP Indore, Jabalpur And Gwalior Recovered Stolen Property Worth ₹ 21 Lakh | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior have intensified efforts to improve passenger safety and protect travellers’ belongings. Officials said railway police recovered stolen property and valuables worth more than Rs 21 lakh in theft and jewellery-related cases over the past two weeks.

According to officials, GRP Indore solved a trolley bag theft case within 24 hours at the Indore railway station. Police arrested the suspect and recovered stolen property worth around Rs 2.82 lakh from his possession.

In another incident, GRP returned a bag containing jewellery worth around Rs8.5 lakh that a passenger had left behind on a train. Police traced the bag and handed it over to the owner within a few hours. Passengers appreciated the honesty and prompt action of the railway police.

Officials said such actions reflect the department’s commitment to public service and passenger safety.

GRP Jabalpur also conducted operations during special checking drives on trains and at railway stations. Police arrested a habitual thief and recovered gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs2.85 lakh, including a mangalsutra, chain, earrings, locket and silver anklets.

In another case, the Jabalpur team arrested a woman suspect for allegedly stealing jewellery from passengers by taking advantage of crowded trains and railway stations. Jewellery worth Rs 8,750 was recovered from her possession.

Meanwhile, GRP Gwalior cracked several theft cases on trains and at railway stations. Police arrested members of a gang allegedly involved in stealing purses, cash and gold and silver ornaments from passengers travelling on different trains.

Acting on technical analysis, surveillance and informer inputs, police recovered stolen cash and jewellery worth around Rs7.30 lakh.

Railway police officials said monitoring and regular checks will continue to ensure passenger safety and prevent such crimes in future.