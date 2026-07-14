Group Of Youths Spotted Dancing In Front Of Schoolgirls While Making Reels On Busy Road In MP's Ratlam | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths was spotted allegedly dancing in front of schoolgirls and women while making social media reels near the main bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Tuesday.

Schoolgirls and women were allegedly harassed by the group while making social media reels.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a group of youths dancing in the middle of a busy road in front of schoolgirls. The girls can be seen standing nearby in a group, smiling and laughing as the youths perform.

Watch the VIDEO below :

मध्य प्रदेश के रतलाम में, दो 'शांतिदूत' लोग स्कूल की लड़कियों के सामने नाच रहे थे।



उन्होंने ऐसे कई वीडियो बनाए और उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड किया, ताकि वे मुजरा पसंद करने वाले मुगलों जैसे दिख सकें।



पुलिस ने इन 'पंचर बनाने वालों' को पकड़ा और उनका जुलूस निकाला। इस से पहले भी ऐसे… pic.twitter.com/yepU3ov8lO — SONELAL RAWAT (@SONELALRAWAT87) July 14, 2026

According to information, the incident, reported from Sailana town, has sparked concern among local residents over women's safety.

According to local residents, the youths gather near the busy Sailana bus stand, especially after schools close, when students return home. They allegedly block the path of girls and women, perform inappropriate dances in front of them, and record videos for social media.

🚨 MADHYA PRADESH: Two youths in Ratlam were seen dancing in front of schoolgirls and recording videos for social media.



• The pair had uploaded multiple such videos online.

• They were later detained and paraded through the city by police. pic.twitter.com/4RIX663HmK — Apex world media (@ApexAlertsHQ_01) July 14, 2026

Residents claimed such incidents were earlier reported in weekly markets of nearby areas like Rawti, Bajna, Shivgarh and Sarwan, but now similar acts are taking place at Sailana's main bus stand.

The incident has angered parents and local citizens, who have demanded increased police patrolling around bus stands, schools and colleges.

In another video, two youths can be seen walking through a crowded market, allegedly approaching women from behind and touching them inappropriately as they pass by.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Attention should never come at the cost of someone's safety or dignity.



A viral video allegedly shows two boys misbehaving with girls while filming reels. If true, strict action should be taken.



If the incident happened in Madhya Pradesh, tag the Madhya Pradesh Police so the… pic.twitter.com/avSeZpxSMo — Rakesh Kalotra (@Rakeshkalotra9) July 13, 2026

Police said they are aware of the matter and are checking CCTV footage from the bus stand and nearby areas to identify the youths seen in the videos.

Officials took action against those, by marching them with handcuffs on the streets.

Meanwhile, locals questioned why police patrol teams were not present at such a busy public place, saying girls should feel safe while returning home from school.

They also demanded that the accused youths' mobile phones be seized and criminal cases be registered against them.