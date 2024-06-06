 Griha Jyoti Yojana Beneficiaries: 30.54 Lakh Consumers Avail Power At Re 1 Per Unit In Malwa-Nimar
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 02:33 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 30.54 lakh consumers in the Malwa-Nimar region have reaped benefits of Griha Jyoti Yojana with availing a total subsidy of Rs 142 crore. Under the scheme, consumers are granted electricity at a nominal rate of one rupee per unit for the first hundred units of consumption. This initiative has been instrumental in easing the financial burden on households with lesser power consumption.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that domestic consumers who consume 150 units within thirty days, averaging five units per day, qualify for the benefits. 'The impact of the initiative has been substantial, with 18 lakh consumers in Indore revenue division and 12.54 lakh consumers in Ujjain division availing benefits of the scheme,' he said.

District-wise, the scheme has reached numerous beneficiaries. Notably, 4 lakh consumers in Indore district, along with significant numbers in Ujjain, Dhar, Khargone, Ratlam, Dewas, Mandsaur, Barwani and Jhabua districts have received subsidies, with their electricity bills capped at Rs 100 for the initial 100 units.

