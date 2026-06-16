Green Workspace: Ratlam Locomotive Centre Emerges As Environmental Model | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Locomotive Care Centre (LCC) of Ratlam, a key facility of Western Railway's Ratlam Division, has set a notable example in environmental conservation by transforming its industrial campus into a green workplace.

Spread across approximately 85,000 square metres, the centre was established on May 1, 1967, and employs around 600 personnel. The facility currently operates and maintains 149 electric locomotives and 45 other locomotives.

Until 2019, it primarily handled diesel locomotives and was widely known as the Ratlam Diesel Shed. The centre also supplied the first diesel locomotive for the Rajdhani Express in 1972.

On World Environment Day 2025, officers and employees launched a campaign to enhance greenery across the campus.

Eighteen sections of the institute developed gardens around their work areas and planted flowers, fruit-bearing plants and ornamental trees.

Staff members voluntarily contributed time after duty hours, dedicating an hour every Saturday to planting and maintaining the gardens.

Alongside plantation drives, the centre implemented measures for water conservation, sanitation and waste management. Employees also created decorative artworks from discarded materials and installed them in various gardens.

The centre's environmental initiatives earned national recognition when the Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre awarded it a Silver Medal in 2025.

Senior DME Manoj Chhabra credited the achievement to the collective efforts of the staff.

He said the campaign demonstrated that environmental protection involves not only planting trees but also the effective use of resources.

Today, Ratlam LCC stands as a model for sustainable workplace development in the railway sector.