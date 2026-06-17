Grand Shaurya Yatra Marks Maharana Pratap And Chhatrasal Jayanti In Indore

Grand Shaurya Yatra Marks Maharana Pratap And Chhatrasal Jayanti | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 486th birth anniversary of Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap and the 377th birth anniversary of Maharaja Chhatrasal were celebrated on Tuesday in a grand event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha Indore and various Rajput community organisations.

The programme highlighted themes of bravery, heritage and social harmony.

The celebrations began with a traditional milk-offering ceremony, followed by the garlanding of Maharana Pratap’s statue at Mhow Naka.

Floral tributes were also paid to Maharaja Chhatrasal, along with prayers for world peace and national prosperity by the participating members.

A major highlight of the day was the grand Shaurya Yatra, which was organised for the 41st consecutive year.

The procession started from Bada Ganpati Square and concluded at Boliya Chhatri via Rajwada, drawing participation from thousands of community members.

The yatra featured decorated bands, horse riders, and participants dressed in traditional Rajput attire. Cultural tableaux and devotional performances added to the festive atmosphere.

A special tableau promoting water conservation also drew significant attention from spectators.

The event reflected great cultural pride and collective remembrance of historical valour, with community leaders emphasising unity and preservation of heritage.