Grain Traders Observe Bandh Against MP Farm Gate App Changes, Demand Cash Payment Option In MP’s Bagh | FP photo

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): The Grain, Pulse and Oilseed Traders Association observed a one-day symbolic strike in Bagh on Thursday against changes made to the ‘MP Farm Gate’ app.

They demanded restoration of the cash payment option for farmers’ produce. Grain trading remained suspended throughout the day.

The bandh affected activities linked to grain trading, including 'hamali', transportation, loading and unloading. Grocery stores, hotels, tea stalls and snack businesses were also affected by the reduced commercial activity.

During the strike, traders interacted with farmers and explained the difficulties they said had arisen from the changes in the Farm Gate system, particularly those related to payments.

Association president Rohit Jhanwar said a system should be implemented that benefits both farmers and traders while ensuring timely payment to farmers. The association also sought farmers’ support for its demands.

A memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, was submitted to the Mandi administration in Kukshi, Dhar district.

Traders demanded immediate resolution of their issues, including restoration of the cash payment option, and urged the government to consider practical difficulties faced by farmers and traders.

The association warned that failure to resolve the issues would lead to an indefinite strike.

Cash purchase curbs trigger grain trade shutdown in Jobat

Indore: Grain trading remained closed at the agricultural produce market in Jobat on Thursday as traders protested against new rules introduced by the Mandi Board.

The Jobat Traders Association decided to keep grain business shut following a call by the Indore Oilseeds-Pulses Federation, along with traders in other mandis across the state.

The closure caused inconvenience to farmers and villagers who had reached Jobat in large numbers for the weekly 'haat' market. Many farmers had brought their produce expecting to sell it and receive payment the same day.

Traders said the new rules had stopped cash purchases at the mandi farm gate. While traders were offering online payments, farmers from rural areas said they often preferred cash and could face practical difficulties with digital transactions.

Farmers demanded a payment system that ensured easy and timely settlement after selling their produce. They said the weekly market was also an opportunity to purchase essential goods, making immediate payment important.

Jobat Traders Association president Basantilal Vani said both farmers and traders were facing difficulties because of the new rules. He demanded reconsideration of the provisions and restoration of a convenient payment system.

Association vice-president Sunil Agrawal said farmers expected immediate payment after selling their produce and urged the Mandi Board to consider their difficulties.