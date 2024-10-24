Grain Merchant Robbed Of Rs 5.6L In Broad Daylight In Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grain merchant was robbed of Rs 5.6 lakh in broad daylight in Ratanpura village under the Bori police station of Alirajpur district on Wednesday. The grain merchant, Jagdish Rathore fell victim to a gang of 8-9 miscreants riding three bikes.

The incident occurred around 2 pm when Rathore was en route to Bori market. As he slowed down at a speed breaker in Ratanpura, approximately two kilometres from Bori, the attackers surrounded his vehicle, launching stones at it and breaking the windows.

Read Also Indore Police Expose Betting Racket Operated From Dubai On Pretext Of Online Gaming; 4 Held

They swiftly stole Rs 5.6 lakh before fleeing the scene. Local authorities, led by SDOP Neeraj Namdev, are actively investigating the crime. They are utilising CCTV footage and other resources to identify the suspects, with Namdev assuring Rathore that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

He noted that the attackers and their accomplices were likely part of different groups, complicating the investigation. This incident has heightened concerns about safety in the area, especially following a recent burglary reported at the residence of Dilip Kumar Jain in Pataliya Mohalla. During that incident on the night of October 14, thieves broke through four doors while the family was away.

Despite Jain providing CCTV footage to the police, no FIR has been registered to date, raising questions about police responsiveness. The community is increasingly demanding enhanced security measures to prevent such crimes in the future.