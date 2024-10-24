Govt Launches Scheme For Protection Of Minor Sexual Crime Victims In Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has announced a new scheme aimed at providing protection and financial assistance to minor victims of sexual crimes.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria said that the initiative shows the government's commitment to supporting victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The scheme is designed for victims up to 18 years of age, particularly focusing on minor girls who may become pregnant due to sexual crimes. This includes those who are orphans or abandoned by their families.

The government will allocate Rs 10 lakh to each district from the Nirbhaya Fund. The scheme aims to provide a range of services, including immediate and emergency assistance for victims. Long-term rehabilitation services such as education, medical care (including maternity and child care) and psychological support, legal assistance to help navigate the complexities of the legal system.

The scheme will be operated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development as a 100% centrally funded initiative. The district child protection officer, under the supervision of the collector, will manage the allocation and use of funds at the district level.