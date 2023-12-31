Govt Committed To Holistic Growth Of Alirajpur: Minister | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet Minister Nagar Singh Chauhan, on his first visit to the Alirajpur district following his appointment, expressed his unwavering dedication to fostering the development of the district. Acknowledging the warm welcome received from the people, he extended gratitude and urged for collaborative efforts towards holistic growth, aimed by the state government.

He also invited suggestions from the general public for the development of the district In a strategic meeting convened with district officials at the Circuit House, minister Chauhan reiterated the imperative for meticulous implementation of government schemes. Stressing on enhancing educational standards, he urged special attention to augment schooling quality across the district. Addressing the core issues, the minister directed officials to devise an action plan for efficient scheme execution under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Moreover, minister Chauhan highlighted the need for village road connectivity. Specifically, he underscored awareness and execution of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and land transfer schemes at the grassroots level. The meeting was attended by key officials, including superintendent of police Rajesh Vyas and chief executive officer of district panchayat Abhishek Chaudhary besides other concerned officers.