Governor Patel Inaugurates Blood Bank, Donates Ambulances In Khargone | FP photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel on Sunday inaugurated a blood bank during a sickle cell camp in Jhirniya, Khargone.

He donated two new ambulances and a hearse to the Health Department. Addressing the tribal community, the Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of eliminating sickle cell disease by 2047 and that both treatment and public awareness remain essential to achieve this target.

He presented sickle cell certificates to Ranjana and Sanjana, and gave food baskets to tuberculosis patients Thavali Bai and Billor.

In his address, he said that regular six-month medication can cure tuberculosis and that sickle cell disease, being genetic, can be tested and treated even during pregnancy.

The Governor praised the Sickle Cell Mitra initiative for assisting patients and noted that digital cards have been issued to all sickle cell patients.

He added that Ayurveda offers treatment options alongside allopathy for the disease.

He highlighted the continued development in tribal areas under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana and the Dharti Aba Village Development Scheme.

He listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme during the event, visited departmental stalls, including those of the Health and AYUSH departments and administered a polio vaccine to Kumari Aastha under the Pulse Polio Campaign.

He also urged villagers to send their children to school regularly. Chhaya More, Balkrishna Patidar and others were present. MP Gyaneshwar Patil also attended the programme.

MP Gyaneshwar Patil said that the state government approved a 1500 crore lift irrigation scheme for Jhirniya, which will bring prosperity to the farmers of the area.

He added that the central and state governments are working together day and night for the welfare of the needy, due to which government schemes are reaching the most backward sections of society.