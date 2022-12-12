GOVERNMENT NEW LAW COLLEGE CASE: ABVP demands judicial inquiry

Representative Image | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has sought judicial inquiry into the Government New Law College scandal allegedly involving faculty members and the principal.

A delegation of ABVP met Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, on Monday and handed over a memorandum demanding judicial inquiry into the college whose faculty was allegedly involved in anti-national activities.

ABVP’s national secretary, Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, and the Malwa region provincial secretary, Ghanshyam Singh, said an inquiry conducted by the Department of Higher Education on the complaint of ABVP revealed that anti-national activities took place at the college.

The inquiry committee constituted by the DHE proved that anti-national content was being taught in the college. Besides, the committee revealed involvement of teachers in many objectionable activities on the campus.

On the basis of the inquiry report, principal Dr Inamur Rahman and professor Mirza Moziz Beg were suspended and three contractual teachers viz Prof Feroze Ahmed Meer, Prof Suhail Ahmed Wani and Prof Ameek Khokar terminated and blacklisted.

Author Farhat Khan, whose controversial book was found in the college library, was arrested for promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings.

NOT TAKEN INTO COGNISANCE

The ABVP claimed that many evidence and points were not taken into cognizance and not accepted by the inquiry committee, therefore a judicial inquiry needed to be initiated into the entire episode so that strict action can be taken against persons involved in the scandal.

The investigation should be started soon by including other evidence, the ABVP said. The saffron students’ outfit stated that despite charges of spreading religious fundamentalism in the college and teaching anti-national material were found true in the probe report, former the principal Rahman and Beg were just suspended whereas departmental action was taken against Meer and Wani.

“Legal action should be taken against Meer and Wani. There is also a possibility of their involvement in other anti-national activities too which should be investigated,” the ABVP activists demanded.

THE STORY SO FAR

*The Government New Law College (GNLC) in Indore is embroiled in a major controversy over a reference book in its library

*The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that the book titled ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System,’ is hurting religious sentiments

*It is written by Dr Farhat Khan and published by an Indore-based publication

*A case has been lodged u/s 153-A, 153-B 295-A, 500, 504, 505, 505(2) and 34 IPC against four accused, including the book’s publisher, the college principal, the book’s author and a teacher of the college, DCP-Indore Rajesh Singh said