Government doctors strike from May 3: MGM Medical College administration cancels leave of medical officers, teachers

MGM medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of strike of medical teachers and doctors to press for their long pending demands, MGM Medical College administration has cancelled all the sanctioned leaves of the medical officers and medical teachers.

The college administration has taken the step to ensure smooth running of the medical facilities in all the associated hospitals of the medical college.

“The doctors’ association has announced to go on strike by May 3 and it may disturb the health and medical facilities in the hospitals associated to the medical college. We have cancelled the leaves of medical teachers and officers for the same,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

Notably, over 10,000 government doctors of the state have decided to go on strike on May 3 under the banner of the Madhya Pradesh Government Doctors’ Federation to protest against delay by the government in meeting their demands.

The members of the federation, including the Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association, Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association, Nursing Officers’ Association have decided to launch a movement against the government for breaching their trust by not fulfilling their demands.

President of the Madhya Pradesh Medical Officers’ Association Dr Madhav Hasani said that the government officials are trying to fool the doctors as they have been sitting on the demands for the last two months.

“Our major demands include implementation of the old pension scheme, DACP, and no interference from administrative officers. The high-power committee has already submitted its recommendations but the officials not implementing it and giving the excuse that the file is with the finance department,” Dr Hasani said.