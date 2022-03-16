Golu Jhunje murder case: Valmiki community members resume work

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Valmiki community engaged in different duties at the Rajgarh municipal council resumed their work after the administration demolished the illegal portion of the house of Vikas Kamle, the main accused in Bhupendra alias Golu Jhunje murder case.

All the community members were back on duty on Wednesday morning, after the administration team demolished Kamleís house at Arjun Colony. Notably, Kamle and four others involved in the crime are still on the run. The police have so far arrested four accused and produced them before the special court in Dhar from where they were sent to jail.

Golu was shot-dead over old enmity in Rajgarh village on Friday. The accused first pelted stones on the deceased and later shot him to death.

After the incident, all the Valmiki community members as part of the protest abstained from their work. They demanded immediate arrest of all those who are involved in the crime as well as stern action against them.

ALSO READ Bhopal: State assembly adjourned sine die after passage of state budget with voice vote

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:15 PM IST