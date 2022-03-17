Golu Jhunje murder case: One more accused caught, Dhar SP announces reward

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Rajgarh police have caught one more accused involved in Bhupendra alias Golu Jhunje murder case, informed Rajgarh police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Malviya. So far, five accused have been arrested, while four more are still on run. Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh has announced a reward of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

Malviya informed that police team arrested Chayan Bhidodiya, 18, from Rajgarh. Police also recovered a motorcycle used in the crime.

During the interrogation, the accused told that on March 5, the deceased Golu Jhunje slapped one of the accused Vikas Kamle after they entered into the dispute over the collision of their motorcycles. To avenge this, Vikas and his accomplice shot dead Golu on March 11 late in the evening. Police produced Chayan before a local court, from where he was sent to jail.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 10:13 PM IST