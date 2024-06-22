Golden Grains For Healthier Tomorrow: Tisgaon PHC Staff Go Door-To-Door With Yellow Rice For Pulse Polio Awareness

Anganwadi and PHC workers distribute yellow rice as part of ritual to invite people to join Pulse Polio Campaign on Saturday | FP Photo

Tisgaon (Madhya Pradesh): On Sunday, every anganwadi and primary health centre will actively participate in the Pulse Polio Campaign to administer the life-saving medicine to children.

At the forefront of this campaign is the Primary Health Centre Tisgaon, which has introduced a unique method to encourage community participation. Under the leadership of block medical officer Dr Chaman Deep Arora the health centre motivated families by distributing yellow rice to every household. This symbolic gesture aimed to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of immunising children against polio.

The innovative approach saw the organising of special events in 30 primary health centres in the district.

Dr Arora's dedicated staff visited homes, not only distributing yellow rice as a mark of solidarity and commitment to the cause. This grassroots level initiative helped foster a sense of community involvement and responsibility.

The residents responded positively to the campaign, appreciating the efforts to ensure that every child receives the polio vaccine. The distribution of yellow rice served as a powerful reminder of the collective effort required to achieve a polio-free India.

Dr Arora expressed his gratitude towards the community for their enthusiastic participation and assured that the health centre will continue to innovate and engage with residents to promote vital health initiatives.