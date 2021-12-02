Goel murder case: Sendhwa police zeroes in on nine suspects

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sendhwa police on Thursday have zeroed in on nine persons in connection with Sandeep Goel murder case.

Body of Goel, 41, was found on Tuesday night after some unidentified miscreant shot him dead.

He was rushed to the government hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Police team along with Dhar FSL team is investigating the case.

Agrawal community and cotton businessmen are in a state of shock and the incident has now become a talk of the town.

A cop said that police are looking for the suspects Gopal Jadhav, Tanishk Yadav, Bablu Prajapati, Aditya Sharma, Raj Patil, Karan Chauhan, Abhishek Yadav, Gokul Sonone, Bhayya alias Goli.

