God can be both man or woman in Hinduism, says Pattanaik







Indore

God can be a man or a woman and this has remained a fact in Hinduism but is often forgotten. Stating this, author Devdutt Pattanaik addressed the gathering of women in an event organised by FICCI FLO at The Park in Indore on Saturday.

The event was organised to celebrate feminism, led by chairperson Meetu Kohli.

“In Hinduism god can be male and female. Vishnu is a male god who transforms into Mohini, who is female,” Pattanaik said. He gave other examples citing how mythology shares stories of gods taking the forms of women, despite being recognised as men.

“Shiva is visualised as a muscular, macho male. But in myths, he is described as the one who is half a woman or Ardhanareshwar. He also takes the female form of Gopeshwar, to dance the Ras Leela with Krishna in Vrindavan,” Pattanaik said.

“While studying Hindu mythology, one can understand and see the difference in it, as it is one of the few mythologies in the world where the male and female forms are given equal importance. God cannot exist without Goddess. Goddess cannot exist without God,” Pattanaik said.

He explained that the same stands true for life today as a fact. “Between the creator Brahma and the destroyer Shiva, is Vishnu. Vishnu is a feminine God, known for his feminine attributes,” Pattanaik said.

Explaining the personality of Vishnu, he added that Vishnu is shown as someone who feels responsible for the Goddess.

Explaining the personalities of Brahma, Shiva and Vishnu, he asks, “Are we like Brahma, trying to control nature and oppress nature and therefore, womanhood and therefore, the Goddess; or are we like Shiva turning into hermits, trying to withdraw from nature, from womanhood and from the Goddess; or are we like Vishnu, engaging with nature in a positive way?” Pattanaik questioned.



Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:35 AM IST