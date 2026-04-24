Give Priority To Hearing Problems Of Victims Visiting Police Stations, Says Indore CP Santosh Kumar Singh

Give Priority To Hearing Problems Of Victims Visiting Police Stations: Indore CP Santosh Kumar Singh |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day special training workshop was organised on Friday for sub-inspectors and inspectors of city police stations to improve police working efficiency and public service. The workshop was held in the presence of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, along with Additional CP RK Singh, DCPs from all zones, additional DCPs and ADPO officials.

During the workshop, officers received practical training and important guidance on police station work, investigations and improving day-to-day police operations. Discussions were held on how to make police work more effective, transparent and results-oriented.

Singh instructed officers to prioritise hearing the problems of victims visiting police stations and to ensure that every complaint is handled seriously. He said crime registration should remain transparent and no complaint should be unnecessarily delayed. He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality and meeting timelines in investigations.

He directed officers to strengthen the beat system to improve local monitoring and intelligence collection, to take swift action in sensitive cases and to handle matters related to women, children and weaker sections with special sensitivity. He also asked officers to make maximum use of technology in crime control and investigations, work with better teamwork and coordination and perform their duties with honesty, accountability and discipline.